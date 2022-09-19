NAMMBA Recognizes 15 NFM Lending Loan Originators in Top 100 List for 2022

Linthicum, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending announced that 15 loan originators in its Family of Lenders have been included in the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America’s (NAMMBA) Top 100 list for 2022. This annual award recognizes 100 loan originators who have had the highest sales volume, units sold, and collateralized loan obligations (CLO) within the previous financial year. Eligible entrants must identify as women or minorities, be actively originating, and have their sales numbers certified by their sales manager. The list of winners was revealed at NAMMBA’s Connect 2022 conference in Orlando, FL.

“Congratulations to our loan originators recognized by NAMMBA as some of the top salespeople in the country,” said NFM Lending President Jan Ozga. “The truth is that we work with them every day and, we already know they are superstars in both origination volume and simply as great people; it’s wonderful that others get to see that, as well. It’s an honor to work alongside all of them.”

Volume

Jane Floyd, NFM Lending

Tina Konidaris, NFM Lending

Jolene Moore, Main Street Home Loans

Danell Riggs, NFM Lending

Shanon Schinkel, NFM Lending

Jessica Uphoff, NFM Lending

Tammy Wittren, NFM Lending

Units

Rhoda Rahn, NFM Lending

CLO

Hillary Cochin, Main Street Home Loans

Carolyn Flitcroft, Main Street Home Loans

Rita Hairston, Main Street Home Loans

Amy Lott, Main Street Home Loans

Tonya May, NFM Lending

Ana Tolentino, NFM Lending

Raquel Wilson, NFM Lending

Established in 2016, NAMMBA seeks to empower women and minorities in the real estate and mortgage sectors through training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The organization also advocates for equitable housing and sustainable homeownership for underserved communities. By bolstering industry professionals and investment in local neighborhoods, NAMMBA affects change at all levels of real estate.

NFM Lending is proud of these Loan Originators’ achievements and wishes them continued success.

