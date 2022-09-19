DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

RELEASE
FROM SEPTEMBER 12 TO SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 12 to September 16, 2022.
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Volume total journalier (en nombre de titres)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition
|Code identifiant marché
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|16398
|17,4128
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|4896
|17,3715
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|35577
|17,4998
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|17539
|17,4999
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|14/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|48691
|17,1978
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|14/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|21340
|17,2240
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|15/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|34 705
|17,1054
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|15/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|1000
|17,0500
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|180 146
|17,2956
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment