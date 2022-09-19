DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

English French

RELEASE

FROM SEPTEMBER 12 TO SEPTEMBER 16, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 12 to September 16, 2022.

Nom de l'émetteur Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI) Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre de titres) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition Code identifiant marché REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/09/2022 FR0010451203 16398 17,4128 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/09/2022 FR0010451203 4896 17,3715 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/09/2022 FR0010451203 35577 17,4998 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/09/2022 FR0010451203 17539 17,4999 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/09/2022 FR0010451203 48691 17,1978 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/09/2022 FR0010451203 21340 17,2240 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/09/2022 FR0010451203 34 705 17,1054 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/09/2022 FR0010451203 1000 17,0500 CEUX TOTAL 180 146 17,2956

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

