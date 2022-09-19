DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM SEPTEMBER 12 TO SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 12 to September 16, 2022.

Nom de l'émetteurCode identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)Jour de la transactionCode identifiant de l'instrument financierVolume total journalier (en nombre de titres)Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisitionCode identifiant marché
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/09/2022FR00104512031639817,4128XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/09/2022FR0010451203489617,3715CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/09/2022FR00104512033557717,4998XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/09/2022FR00104512031753917,4999CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/09/2022FR00104512034869117,1978XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/09/2022FR00104512032134017,2240CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/09/2022FR001045120334 70517,1054XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/09/2022FR0010451203100017,0500CEUX
   TOTAL180 146 17,2956 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

