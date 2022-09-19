Major YouTube Gaming Streamer Joins Forces with Leading Blockchain Game

Media, Pennsylvania, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the world’s leading blockchain game, Splinterlands, announced a new tournament collaboration with major YouTube Streamer, Alliestrasza and CEO of Allie Coin. Allie, along with her co-founder, Mason, have grown Allie Coin as a social token to a leading Web 3.0 gaming community.

The two companies will join forces to co-host two major Splinterlands gaming tournaments on September 20th and 27th, co-sponsored by Alliestrasza’s Web 3.0 coin, Allie Coin ($ALLIE). Both parties will contribute prizes for the tournament winners, totalling in the thousands of dollars.



Leveraging the passion and commitment of the communities surrounding Alliestrasza’s channel and the Splinterlands gaming platform, the tournament promises to be a major event in helping break down barriers between the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 verticals.



“We believe that adoption from Web 2.0 gamers is crucial to the growth of GameFi,” said Splinterlands CEO Jesse “Aggroed” Reich. “Alliestrasza and her community have been phenomenal to interact with, and we love their enthusiasm towards the game. This tournament will be a strong opportunity to help bring GameFi education and awareness to the Web 2.0 gaming space, as well as pass on our shared passion for Web 3.0 gaming with a broader audience.”



The co-founders of Allie Coin agree that events like this are an important model for sharing Web 3.0 with the world.



“Through Allie Coin, we have brought many Web 3.0 gaming experiences to Web 2.0 gaming communities,” Allie said. “We are excited to finally provide those experiences within the context of a Web 3.0 game like Splinterlands,” Mason added.



To participate in the tournament, gamers of all kinds are invited to sign up at the Splinterlands website any time before both tournaments begin, at 8pm EST on September 20th and September 27th, 2022. Each tournament is password protected, and the password can be found on Allie Coin’s Discord channel, https://discord.gg/fsEW3x4E.

About Splinterlands:

Splinterlands, the fantasy-themed battle game founded by Jesse “Aggroed” Reich and Matt Rosen in 2018, is the current worldwide leading blockchain game. Based around groundbreaking Web 3.0 technology, the game is continuing its steady growth in 2022, now boasting more than 2.4M users, 1M active wallets, and between 3-5M blockchain transactions daily. It recently surpassed the significant milestone of 3 billion battles, and its growing community operates in 149 countries and 10 languages. Due to the unique capacities made possible by the cryptocurrency industry, the Splinterlands interface allows players to own, hold, and trade assets inside of the game, and win real rewards as they go, offering gamers innovative and exciting ways to engage online. Visit www.splinterlands.com for more information.



About Alliestrasza:

Allie Coin is a Web 3.0 gaming community founded by Twitch streamer Alliestrasza. Allie has been producing gaming content for more than six years, primarily on Twitch and YouTube, where she has amassed a following of over 200,000 fans. In 2017, she decided to create Allie Coin to combine her love for both gaming and content creation within the emerging Web 3.0 universe. The Allie Coin gaming community is designed to unlock fun and competitive gaming experiences for a global community. Visit https://alliecoin.io/ to discover more.