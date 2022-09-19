The Global Vegan Ice Cream Market is expected to grow by $ 1.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.49% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381456/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the vegan ice cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding the global vegan population base, new product launches, and the health benefits of a vegan diet.

The vegan ice cream market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The vegan ice cream market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Take home

• Impulse

• Artisanal



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the business strategies adopted by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan ice cream market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise of private label brands and the rising popularity of vegan ice cream among millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vegan ice cream market covers the following areas:

• Vegan ice cream market sizing

• Vegan ice cream market forecast

• Vegan ice cream market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vegan ice cream market vendors that include Aurora Foods, Bliss Unlimited LLC, Compassionate Choices Pvt. Ltd., Coolhaus, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., JENIS SPLENDID ICE CREAMS LLC, Nestle SA, Over The Moo, The Booja Booja Co. Ltd., The Brooklyn Creamery, Tofutti Brands Inc., Unilever PLC, Valsoia Spa, and Wells Enterprises Inc. Also, the vegan ice cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



