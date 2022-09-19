WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab Celebrates its Strong Recovery Community in Honor of National Recovery Month

Tampa, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Tampa, FL - As the epidemic of opioid and other substance abuse problems continues, WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab wants to use the occasion of National Recovery Month to illuminate a truth about recovery: a comfortable patient is a more successful patient.

“At WhiteSands, we take the patient experience when not in treatment very seriously. You’re a patient from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but at all other times you’re considered our guest,” says Garry Jonas, WhiteSands CEO and Founder. “Our philosophy is that a comfortable guest makes for a successful patient.”

It’s a philosophy Jonas and his staff developed after watching patients struggle to participate successfully in therapy.

“How can someone struggling with substance abuse be expected to overcome their addiction if they have everything else positive and enjoyable taken from them?” he said. Entertainment, privacy, access to friends, even time spent with family members, anything and everything that provided comfort or positive reinforcement was taken from the patient in a typical treatment setting. This became more like a torture test.”

The importance of maintaining family ties during treatment has been documented by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In its 2018 study “Family-focused practices in addictions: a scoping review protocol”, NIH found that “Families are significantly impacted by addictions and family involvement in treatment can reduce the harms and can also improve treatment entry, treatment completion and treatment outcomes for the individual coping with an addiction.”

WhiteSands’ accommodations and amenities include a 10-acre campus filled with palm trees and soothing water fountains, private rooms with queen beds and TVs, spa services, chiropractic care for pain management, a fitness center, wheelchair access throughout much of the facility, family visits on Sundays, cell phone use during certain times, internet access, basketball, sand volleyball court, picnic table areas, beach and park trips, bowling and movie nights, and more.

It’s a list of comforts appreciated and helpful to WhiteSands’ guests. WhiteSands enjoys a high success rate and has ranked high on Newsweek magazine’s list of top addiction treatment centers in Florida for the past three years in a row. Most importantly, treatment at WhiteSands is leading to countless recovery success stories. Hundreds of former clients have left five-star reviews of the treatment center on Google expressing their gratitude.

David P, a Tampa resident said, “White Sands truly saved my life and will forever have an impact on my recovery. White Sands showed the true meaning of living life sober and learning how to have long term sobriety. Shelley was my counselor and she showed me how to be a sober father, husband, brother and most importantly a godly man!! She truly made such an impact on my life that I will never be able to show the gratitude I have for her!! Thank you will never be enough!”

Another Tampa alum, Annie, said, “Thank you to all at White Sands for helping me get clean. I couldn't do it alone. Today I cant be grateful enough. Service of those who came before me is the foundation of my recovery and as I grow through this new way of life, clean, my story can help others. White Sands is a major part in the making of miracles and I am humbled to say that I am one of the many miracles born of their program and facilities.”

Zoe M. said, “White Sands saved my life. Amazing staff. Amazing experience. If you're thinking of a different way, just stop right here and pick this place. I was 19 yrs old going here lost and broken; a year later, im back on my feet and doing so much better than i could've ever imagined.”

WhiteSands’ team understands that alcohol and drug addiction affects everyone differently and operates under the creed that every individual deserves a customized treatment program tailored to their highly specific situation. WhiteSands’ alcohol and drug addiction treatment programs are updated and modified as an individual’s situation evolves. This careful process maximizes a person’s chances of a successful recovery.

Anyone needing help with alcohol or drug abuse can speak to a treatment specialist at any time by calling (877) 640-7820. Visit https://whitesandstreatment.com to learn more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbUAlBZKDn8





###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa, contact the company here:



WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa

+18132130442

215 W Verne St Suite A, Tampa, FL 33606

(813) 213-0442