The Global E-gates Market is expected to grow by $ 1.92 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.03% during the forecast period

Our report on the e-gates market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced airport operating expenses, faster passenger processing time, and an increasing focus on passenger profiling.

The e-gates market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The e-gates market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Service

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for cost-efficient solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the e-gates market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing need for on-time accuracy of aircraft and facial recognition border control gates will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The e-gates market covers the following areas:

• E-gates market sizing

• E-gates market forecast

• E-gates market industry analysis

• E-gates market sizing

• E-gates market forecast

• E-gates market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-gates market vendors that include Amadeus IT Group SA, Atos SE, Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, E Gates Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Gunnebo AB, IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Indra Sistemas SA, MAGNETIC AUTOCONTROL GmbH, NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA, Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH, and Westminster Group Plc. Also, the e-gates market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

