Mezcal Market to Register Outstanding Growth of USD 2458.15 Million with Excellent CAGR of 22.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Insights & Competitive Landscape

Global Mezcal Market was valued at USD 387.10 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2458.15 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 22.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “mezcal joven” accounts for the largest product type segment in the mezcal market within the forecasted period because the lifespan of mezcal joven is much more as compared to other segments, and thus, it is highly adopted. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, consumer behavior and patent analysis.

Mezcal Market Insights:-

Mezcal is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from a variety of maguey plants. Mezcal generally gives drinks a smoky flavor. Moreover, it is frequently combined with tequila to create smoky twists on classic cocktails, such as the Mezcal Margarita or Mezcal Paloma.

In recent years, mezcal has shown a considerable increase in demand across the globe and is predicted to continue to do so over the forecast period. The big millennial consumer base around the world is driving vendors to increase their geographic presence, which is boosting the expansion of the mezcal market . Additionally, also due to the availability of the range of flavors, consumers prefer mezcal to other tequila brands. The products in the global mezcal market are considered to be highly eco-friendly, less harmful and even renewable. The ecologically friendly character has further prompted key players in a variety of end-use industry verticals to choose goods from the global mezcal market, which is projected to aid the market growth.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players.

Opportunities

Consumer Awareness and Increased Endorsing

The surging consumer's awareness regarding the consumption of organic and natural ingredients in food and beverage are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the mezcal market's growth rate in the future. Additionally, the several e-commerce mediums and celebrities endorsing the product, which will also offer numerous growth opportunities within the market

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Pernod Ricard has formed a partnership with Ojo de Tigre , a super-premium mezcal brand from Mexico. Ojo de Tigre is an artisanal mezcal made in small batches according to traditional traditions. Only Tobala and Espadn agave plants are used, resulting in a smooth, sweet, and herbal flavour profile that may be enjoyed plain or in cocktails. Ojo de Tigre comes in two flavours: joven and reposado, and is packaged in a distinctive and famous bottle.

, a super-premium mezcal brand from Mexico. Ojo de Tigre is an artisanal mezcal made in small batches according to traditional traditions. Only Tobala and Espadn agave plants are used, resulting in a smooth, sweet, and flavour profile that may be enjoyed plain or in cocktails. Ojo de Tigre comes in two flavours: joven and reposado, and is packaged in a distinctive and famous bottle. In August 2020, Diageo announced that it had signed a deal to purchase Aviation American Gin from Aviation Gin and Davos Brands. Aviation American Gin is a smooth, balanced American style gin made with a blend of botanicals and delicate juniper flavours. Diageo is also acquiring the other brands in Davos Brands' portfolio, including Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal, and TYKU Sake, as part of this deal. Diageo, based in London, is present in more than 180 countries, including India.

Key Market Drivers

Consumer Inclination Towards Mezcal

The surging consumer preferences for mezcal compared to other tequila products along with the increasing prevalence for 100%- agave tequila projected to be the most significant factor driving the growth for this market.

Benefits of Mezcal

The another major element driving the market's growth is the capacity to monitor and maintain blood sugar levels while also keeping an eye on cholesterol. Additionally, the growing demand for organic and natural ingredients in food and beverage owing to the benefits is estimated to bolster the overall growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increase in disposable income along with the increase in the purchasing power among the consumers which further increases the demand for organic and premium products fuels the market growth. Growing trend for luxury as well as premium beverage combined with the surging population of millennials and the GEN Z also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The availability of a variety of flavors also acts as a market driver.

Global Mezcal Market: Segment Analysis

Product Type

MezcalJoven

MezcalReposado

MezcalAnejo

Other Product Types

Distribution Channel

HORECA

Speciality Stores

Modern Trade

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

Concentrates

100% Tequila

Mix Tequila

Regional Analysis/Insights:-

The mezcal market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, distribution channel and concentrates as referenced above.

The countries covered in the mezcal market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America dominates the mezcal market because of the increasing investment in the open production plant and growing demand from the full service restaurants and café/bars within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the presence of a huge millennial population, increase in disposable income resulting in high demand for premium alcohol and availability of various flavored-based alcohol in the region like China and Japan within the region.

The study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Mezcal market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data and forecast.

To understand the structure of Mezcal market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mezcal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Mezcal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Mezcal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

