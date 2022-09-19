The Global Wireless Antenna Market is expected to grow by $ 4.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Antenna Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166454/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the wireless antenna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing trend of IoT, growing mobile data traffic, and increasing demand for smart devices.

The wireless antenna market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The wireless antenna market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Communication

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in 5G investments as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless antenna market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles and development of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wireless antenna market covers the following areas:

• Wireless antenna market sizing

• Wireless antenna market forecast

• Wireless antenna market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless antenna market vendors that include AccelTex Solutions, Alpha Wireless Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignion SL, IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Linx Technologies, MP Antenna Ltd., Octane Wireless, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SkyWave Antennas Inc., THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Viasat Inc., Wutong Holding Group Co.Ltd., Yageo Corp., and Infinite Electronics Inc. Also, the wireless antenna market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________