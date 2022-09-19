Pixabiz's Cheap Website Builder Is the Quickest and Most Affordable Way to Build an Online Presence

Darwen, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwen, England -

UK-based digital marketing company Get Pixabiz is helping local business owners, entrepreneurs, and influencers reap the benefits that come with having an established web presence.

Pixabiz is offering businesses a chance to become a part of its growing community of website owners. The main advantage that a Pixabiz small business website offers is that it leapfrogs over the growth stage that most websites need to go through before getting noticed by search engines. New websites are generally deemed to be “low authority” and don’t have enough credibility with search engines to show up at the top of the search results. By building a website within Pixabiz’s existing network, new websites get to piggyback off the authority and credibility that Pixabiz has painstakingly and slowly built up over the years.

Ismail Ougradar from Pixabiz elaborates on the value the company provides by saying, “Having a website is a must for any money-making venture in this day and age. However, setting up a website and waiting for it to gain traction is a time-consuming process. Moreover, it will also take years for your website to rank high enough compared to your competitors. So, with the Pixabiz network of websites, you are essentially privy to a cheat code that lets you save several thousand pounds on digital marketing expenses while netting you the same benefits in terms of search engine visibility and traffic. If you are just starting your online endeavor, signing up for a Pixabiz website is a no-brainer.”

Pixabiz’s cheap website builder is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses such as retailers, home sellers, influencers, service providers, and tradespeople. The company will create the website for its clients for a fraction of the cost compared to most web development service providers. The company also promises an impressive turnaround time of just 7 days. The types of websites that Pixabiz can create for its clients include 5-page brochure websites, e-commerce sites, lead generation sites, appointment booking sites, and websites for SEO purposes.

Get Pixabiz is currently offering a lifetime package that can be purchased for a one-time fee of just £99. The lifetime package includes a Built-For-You pixabiz.co.uk site with responsive website design and text, a free SSL certificate, free hosting forever, and an easy-to-use editor that simplifies making periodic updates. The company will also help clients get up to speed with its software services with plenty of training videos and calls with the support team during the website’s launch. Once businesses experience the boost in sales and traffic that a website brings, they can also consider signing up for Pixabiz’s Pro, Plus, and Platinum website packages.

For business owners who are still not convinced of the value of having a website, Ismail explains, “Any business that wants to thrive in the 21st century needs to capitalize on every possible avenue of getting traffic. Having a brick-and-mortar location with a large sign at the front may have worked for businesses for centuries but that era is behind us. With a large portion of the population increasingly looking for services and products online, you would be remiss if you ignored this lucrative source of finding and locking in new customers. If you want to expand your business to the scale that you dreamt of when you started it, you need a website where you can list all your offerings, hook your target customers with hand-crafted content, and tell your story to make an emotional connection with them. I would go so far as to say that your business lacks any sort of legitimacy if you don’t have a website. The importance of having a website is compounded when you consider the results of a survey by American experience management company Qualtrics which found that 93% of customers’ purchasing decisions were influenced by online reviews. So, you also need to start worrying about your online reputation if you want people to care about your business. Getting a website is just the first step of that journey.”

