Device as a Service (DaaS) Market Size is projected to reach USD 455 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.40%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses may decrease their IT load by using DaaS, ensuring that software and hardware are updated and maintained promptly, thereby increasing productivity. Device-as-a-service allows businesses to increase or decrease the number of devices and services they use. The market is anticipated to be driven by these factors during the forecast period. In addition, the rapid adoption of the subscription model, increased policy compliance, increased user productivity, decreased help desk expenses, and the rising demand for cost-effective and secure devices have accelerated the market growth. It is anticipated that the expansion of the startup ecosystem will increase demand for the DaaS model. However, lacking technical expertise and adopting CYOD policies may impede market expansion.

The device-as-a-service model is gaining popularity among large, small, and medium-sized businesses because it enables them to lease hardware such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, and preconfigured software or services. Increased IoT adoption is also anticipated to drive demand for the model. Other factors expected to drive the growth of the Device-as-a-Service market include technological advances, the increasing penetration of high-speed networks, and web services development.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/device-as-a-service-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rapid adoption of the subscription-based services model

The rapid adoption of subscription-based services drives the device-as-a-service market. Subscription-based device-as-a-service models help customers turn high technology costs into operating expenses (OpEx). Small, midsize, and large businesses can free up cash for strategic revenue-driving initiatives. Other benefits include policy compliance, access to the latest technologies, device configuration, installation, data migration, on-site support, and technology recycling. As a subscription service, device-as-a-service allows an organization to scale up or down based on the operating environment and business needs. Organizations can pay for what they need and especially when they need it. These added advantages of DaaS can give rise to the market.

Restraint

WFH and Hybrid work model can restraint the market

Post pandemic organizations and businesses worldwide adopt the hybrid or work-from-home model. Adopting these models reduces the companies' dependency on outsourcing the devices for successful operations. Employees prefer to use their own devices for official use as well. The Choose-Your-Own-Device (CYOD) model, on the other hand, allows companies to provide their employees with access to a pre-approved selection of mobile devices from which to choose. These devices are owned by the company or paid for by the employees. Adopting these working models can hinder the growth of the device as a service (DaaS) market.

Opportunity

The introduction of the wearable-as-a-service (WaaS) model.

Smartwatches, VR headsets, AR glasses, and medical patches are popular among end-users, including businesses. These businesses want to benefit from wearable devices' mobility, interoperability, and data. Smartwatches, VR headsets , AR glasses, and medical patches are wearables. Several companies have begun producing wearable technology to market wearables (WaaS). Omate provides a service for wearables in China. Arkéa, a French bank and insurer, recently introduced its WaaS model, letting end-users or institutions rent wearable devices. No initial purchase of wearable devices is required, removing a potential sales barrier. Some manufacturers are developing smartwatches for recreational athletes, children, and the elderly. Government offices, healthcare organizations, insurance companies, and families use wearable technology to manage elderly care. The emergence of WaaS can give the device as a service (DaaS) market an ample opportunity.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 455 Billion by 2030 CAGR 39.40% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Device Type, Organization, Industry Vertical, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Microsoft, Apple Inc, Dell Inc, Capgemini, Amazon Web Services Inc, HP Development Company LP, CompuCom Systems Inc, Yorktel, Citrix Systems Inc, Acer Inc, Plantronics Inc. Key Market Opportunities The Emergence of the Wearable-as-a-Service (WaaS) Model Key Market Drivers Mounting Adoption of Cloud Services & Subscription-based Devices

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/device-as-a-service-market





Segmental insights

The device as a Service (DaaS) Market is segmented based on Offering, Device Type, Organization, Industry Vertical, and Regional. The market is segmented by offering into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment comprises desktops, laptops, tablets, notebooks, smartphones, and peripherals. The market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises based on business size. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is further segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), educational institutions, healthcare and life sciences, information technology and telecommunications, public sector and government offices, and others. Information technology and telecommunications dominated the market. The market has been segmented by device type into desktop; laptop; notebook, tablet; smartphone, and peripherals.

Regional Insights

Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa make up the demographically diverse global device as a service market . These regions are further categorized according to their nationality. Due to brand factories in developed nations such as the United States, North America commanded the largest share of the device-as-a-service market. In addition, the rapid adoption of DaaS by various end-use industries will help this region maintain its dominance during the 2022-2030 forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to gain significant momentum in the coming years due to densely populated nations with a high proportion of working-class citizens and their reliance on software and electronic devices for daily operations.





Competitive Analysis

Microsoft

Apple Inc.

Dell Inc.

Capgemini

Amazon Web Services Inc.

HP Development Company LP.

CompuCom Systems Inc.

Yorktel

Citrix Systems Inc.

Acer Inc.

Plantronics Inc.

SHI International Corp.

Intel Corporation (US.)

Lenovo (China)

Scantron Corporation (US.)

Accenture

Cisco

Cognizant

Computacenter





Market Segmentation

Offering

Hardware Software Service

Device Type Desktop Laptop, Notebook, and Tablet Smartphone and Peripheral

Organization Small and Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

Industry Vertical Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Educational Institution Healthcare and Life Science IT & Telecommunication Public Sector and Government Office Others

Regional Outlook North America



Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Device as a Service (DaaS) Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Offering Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Hardware Market Size & Forecast Software Market Size & Forecast Device Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Desktop Market Size & Forecast Laptop, Notebook, and Tablet Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Offering By Device Type Canada By Offering By Device Type Mexico By Offering By Device Type Latin America By Offering By Device Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Offering By Device Type France By Offering By Device Type U.K. By Offering By Device Type Italy By Offering By Device Type Spain By Offering By Device Type Rest of Europe By Offering By Device Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Offering By Device Type China By Offering By Device Type Australia By Offering By Device Type India By Offering By Device Type South Korea By Offering By Device Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Offering By Device Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Offering By Device Type South Africa By Offering By Device Type Kuwait By Offering By Device Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Offering By Device Type Company Profile Microsoft Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Apple Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Dell Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/device-as-a-service-market/toc





Recent Development

24 May 2022: Capgemini positioned as a leader in the IDC market scape worldwide cloud professional services vendor assessment. Among the 20 vendors assessed in this study, Capgemini was ranked as a Leader for cloud professional services delivery.

18 May 2022: AWS, Ingram Micro to Expand Public Sector Offerings for Partners. Amazon Web Services and Ingram Micro have expanded their multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to provide initiatives and joint investments for public sector organizations worldwide to thousands of channel partners.





News Media

Cloud Robotics: The Future is Here





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Track and Trace Solutions Market : Information by Product (Hardware Systems, Software Solutions), Technology (RFID), Application (Serialization Solutions), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Autonomous Ships Market : Information by Level of Autonomy (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous Ships), Component (Hardware, Software), Ship Type, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Digital Utility Market : Information by Network (Generation, Transmission and, Distribution, Retail), Technology (Hardware, Integrated Solutions), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Personal 3D Printers Market : Information by Type (Hardware, Software), Material Use (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Resins), Technology, Form (Filament, Powder), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Self-Service Kiosk Market : Information by Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)), End-Use (BFSI, Retail), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com