Northrop Grumman Selected for US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) was selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) to be a member of its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure (DI) Consortium. Northrop Grumman is one of the five industry partners named to the consortium to design, develop, and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. The company will apply technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, secure processing and connectivity to shape how data is harnessed by the DAF in coordination with the Joint Force to make faster decisions in the multi-domain battlespace.



The Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium (ABMS DI) will strengthen Joint warfighting to support the Department of Defense’s JADC2 concept. The industry team will support the Government in building the technical and business roadmaps to deploy digital infrastructure to the warfighter on accelerated timelines.

“As the Department of the Air Force continues to move ABMS forward, Northrop Grumman’s expertise in advanced networking, sensors, software, platform integration, autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming across all domains will continue to support the emerging JADC2 needs of the DOD,” said Tim Frei, sector vice president, research and advanced design, Northrop Grumman. “Our work with the DOD coupled with our own internal research and development efforts gives us access to the critical pathfinder capabilities that will connect the Joint Force.”

The ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium has four focus areas:

Secure Processing: Provide the common platform hardware and software for processing and storage through multi-level security.

Connectivity: Provide resilient, secure, and well-managed support for communication of battle management data.

Data Management: Provide tools for warfighters and developers of battle management applications to access key data more easily across security boundaries and in degraded environments.

Open Architecture: Use open standards and commercial best practices enabling tech refresh, flexibility, and resilience to losses and interruptions.

