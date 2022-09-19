The Global Motorsport Market is expected to grow by $ 8.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorsport Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015563/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the motorsport market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by significant investments by sponsors, fewer regulations help in fostering innovation, and social media driving enthusiasm.

The motorsport market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The motorsport market is segmented as below:

By Type

• F1

• NASCAR

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the evolution of Formula E as one of the prime reasons driving the motorsport market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of truck racing and the use of big data analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the motorsport market covers the following areas:

• Motorsport market sizing

• Motorsport market forecast

• Motorsport market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorsport market vendors that include A J Foyt Jr Enterprises Inc., ABT Sportsline GmbH, AF Corse Srl, Andretti Autosport Holding Co. Inc., Bryan Herta Autosport, Caterham Cars Ltd., Dale Coyne Racing, Dover Motorsports Inc., EXOR N.V., Hendrick Motorsports LLC, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Joe Gibbs Racing, McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Red Bull GmbH, RFK Racing, Speedway Motorsports LLC, Stellantis NV, Team Penske, and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the motorsport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

