Funnels SEO to Launch Search Engine Optimization Course on Optimizing ClickFunnels 2.0

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What used to take weeks or even months to build a strong sales pages now takes just hours using ClickFunnels. Using a technique known as funnel hacking, ClickFunnels software help entrepreneurs often create, launch, and profit from high-converting sales funnels in less than a day. As ClickFunnels prepares to launch their highly anticipated 2.0 SaaS platform with elevated search engine optimization funnel features, Damon Burton schedules the release of Funnels SEO to help funnel hackers master the art of SEO for funnels.

ClickFunnels is one of the fastest growing, privately-owned SaaS companies in the U.S., boasting over 100,000 paying customers. In less than a decade, the company has sailed to a worth approaching hundreds of millions. They have also inspired hundreds-to-thousands of their customers to use ClickFunnels to accelerate their earnings beyond $1 million and earn ClickFunnels’ prestigious “Two Comma Award” (named for the double commas in seven-figures).

ClickFunnels has announced over the months the anticipated debut of ClickFunnels 2.0 at their 2022 Funnel Hacking Live event, kicking off in Orlando on September 21, 2022. This upgraded platform will include a host of new capabilities, including richer blogging features and SEO for funnels that users have been calling for.

To further support ClickFunnels users who are seeking to leverage search engine optimization for funnels, Damon Burton will provide expertise on optimizing funnels through Funnels SEO. This company is a sister to the internationally successful search engine optimization agency, SEOnational.com, that Burton founded 15 years ago. SEO National has helped Inc. 5000 companies, Shark Tank-featured businesses, and NBA team stores explode their earnings through consistent, effective SEO practices.

Burton doubled down on supporting his ClickFunnels peers after investing in the community by joining Inner Circle, an invitation-only mastermind started by ClickFunnels co-founder, Russell Brunson. Burton was also recently chosen as Inner Circle Member of the Month.

Drawing on his extensive experience in the search engine optimization industry, Burton is eager to share his SEO-for-funnels know-how with fellow entrepreneurs through courses and mentoring offered through FunnelsSEO.com.

From platforms like Wordpress, Shopify, and dozens of others, Burton has dreamed of the search engine optimization potential that ClickFunnels could have with a few extra features. Now that 2.0 is delivering on those opportunities, Burton is sharing his SEO strategies to help funnel hackers employ SEO for ClickFunnels. Through these strategies, Burton has helped startup websites sell millions and established sites sell hundreds of millions.

“You can only rank for what Google can read. The new blog building features alone in ClickFunnels 2.0 is a key to funnel hackers being able to unlock the full potential of SEO,” said Burton. “Add in ClickFunnels’ new CRM features, e-commerce options, and email workflow and you have a full powerhouse of solutions at your fingertips to fully optimize funnels to explode your business.”

To learn more about how Funnels SEO will educate and support funnel hackers in leveraging the full power of search engine optimization, visit www.FunnelsSEO.com.





Funnels SEO is not affiliated or endorsed by ClickFunnels.

News via KISS PR media contact az@kisspr.com https://story.kisspr.com/

