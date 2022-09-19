The Global Trampoline Market is expected to grow by $ 744.79 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trampoline Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877123/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the trampoline market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines, increasing use of trampolines in gyms, and growing penetration of E-commerce.

The trampoline market analysis includes end-user, product, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The trampoline market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Individual



By Product

• Round trampolines

• Rectangular and square trampolines

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of smart trampolines as one of the prime reasons driving the trampoline market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of springless trampolines and a growing number of trampoline parks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the trampoline market covers the following areas:

• Trampoline market sizing

• Trampoline market forecast

• Trampoline market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trampoline market vendors that include A.J. Landmark Trampolines, Aqua Sports Technology Inc., Domi Jump Inc., Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc, kangaroohoppers, KidWise Outdoors, Machrus Inc, Multiplay International Ltd., North Trampoline Inc., Plum Products Ltd, Pure Global Brands Inc., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc, Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. Also, the trampoline market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

