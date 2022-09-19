Exclusive Brands Announces Farm Facility Expansion of Nearly 40,000 Square Feet

Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee Announces Arlington Farm Facility Expansion Boasting over 35,000 Square Feet of New Greenhouse and Indoor Facilities





Ann Arbor, MI, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today that the company has added an indoor facility and greenhouses to their existing farm located in Arlington, Michigan.

The cultivation farm is licensed to cultivate and process non-psychoactive (high-CBD) as well as psychoactive (high-THC) cannabis and derivatives. The new indoor facility and greenhouses add an additional 20,000 square feet of greenhouse space and 16,000 square feet of indoor growing space. The Michigan cannabis company received final approval for their greenhouse in April 2022 and transferred 600 seedlings from their existing farm into the new space.

Exclusive Brands is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the state of Michigan, with cultivation, processing, distribution and retail operations in the state. The company also plans to expand to more retail locations in addition to their existing four within the state of Michigan, creating additional job opportunities for residents and servicing the new locations with their newly expanded farming facility.

“Exclusive Brands is uniquely positioned, from our local cultivation facilities around the state, to our renowned group of highly rated brands; we could not be more excited to be executing on our vision to service more consumers and patients in the state,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “We’re only in the beginning stages of our production capacity, and Exclusive is ready to meet the demand of Michigan’s growing cannabis market.”

The new facility is fully automated and features Gavitas LED state-of-the-art equipment that yields economical and high-quality cannabis flower. The facility will increase Exclusive’s capability to produce dried and packaged flower, derivatives, distillate and finished goods 100 percent in house.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ . Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality accessible cannabis and is driven by excellence.



Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

exclusive@cmwmedia.com