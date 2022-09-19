The Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market is expected to grow by $ 6.11 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828821/?utm_source=GNW

11 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period. Our report on the military simulation and virtual training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in simulations.

The military simulation and virtual training market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The military simulation and virtual training market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Flight simulators

• Maritime simulators

• Combat simulators



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased emphasis on portable simulators and head-worn VR systems as one of the prime reasons driving the military simulation and virtual training market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on ai for military simulations and increased emphasis on virtual boot camps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the military simulation and virtual training market covers the following areas:

• Military simulation and virtual training market sizing

• Military simulation and virtual training market forecast

• Military simulation and virtual training market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military simulation and virtual training market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Cubic Corp., Fidelity Technologies Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, HAVELSAN AS, Inveris Training Solutions, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and ZedaSoft Inc. Also, the military simulation and virtual training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

