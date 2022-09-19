The Global Surface Water Sports Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 11.21 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828801/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the surface water sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of water sporting facilities globally, fitness benefits associated with surface water sports, and growth in the online retail of surface water sports equipment.

The surface water sports equipment market analysis includes the product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The surface water sports equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Apparel

• Others



By Type

• Surfing

• Boarding

• Sailing

• Skiing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies artificial water sporting experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the surface water sports equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, novel surface water sporting activities and increasing participation in surface water sporting activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surface water sports equipment market covers the following areas:

• Surface water sports equipment market sizing

• Surface water sports equipment market forecast

• Surface water sports equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surface water sports equipment market vendors that include Absolute Outdoor Inc., AIRE Inc., Belassi GmbH, Blue Sea Watersports, BomBoard LLC, Escalade Inc., Imagine Nation Sports LLC, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, KJK Sports, Magnus Amusement Machines Pvt. Ltd., Marine Products Corp., Miami Nautique International, Naish International, North Technology Group LLC, Oriental Recreational Products Shanghai Co. Ltd., Starboard Co. Ltd., Sunny Water Sports Products Pvt. Ltd., SURFTECH LLC, Vanguard Inflatables, and Wing Group. Also, the surface water sports equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

