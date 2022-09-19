Cannabis entrepreneurs Richard and Rick Batenburg to be featured in reality series High Science

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Batenburg Jr. and Rick Batenburg — a father and son entrepreneurial team who serve as chief executive officer and secretary of the board, respectively, of Clear Cannabis Inc. – will be featured in the upcoming television series High Science.





The programs will be produced by a team including David McKillop, winner of two Primetime Emmy Awards and the creator of several iconic shows. He is one of a select group of executives to successfully lead and program several international cable television networks. McKillop served as general manager at A&E® and was the executive producer of Duck Dynasty, U.S. cable’s most-watched non-fiction TV series of all time. He also produced critically acclaimed series Bates Motel, Longmire and Storage Wars. While head of the History® Channel, McKillop also developed top series such as Pawn Stars, Ice Road Truckers, American Pickers, Ax Men and Swamp People.





McKillop’s latest project, High Science, will feature pioneers of the cannabis industry, including both Richard Batenburg Jr., who has founded, owned and operated businesses across different industries, and Rick Batenburg, who has spent his career in venture capital and investment banking. Together, the pair provide business acumen, capital strategy and corporate governance to growth oriented cannabis companies around the nation, including Bonsai Cultivation and Clear Cannabis Inc.'s legacy brand, The Clear™.





“We’re fortunate to be able to watch a multi-billion dollar industry — cannabis — launch and grow right before our eyes. Our team is excited to capture the stories of this nascent industry as it happens and preserve this history for generations to come,” said McKillop.





High Science will profile pioneers of the cannabis industry ranging from owners of mom-and-pop shops to celebrities and Wall Street players shaping the emerging legal cannabis markets. It will include all the legends, controversy and drama that are coming with the global green rush of a still nascent legal cannabis industry. The Batenburgs – who founded and manage investment firm Cliintel Capital, a key investor in Clear Cannabis Inc. – have been cast for five seasons with eight episodes each.





About Clear Cannabis, Inc.

Clear Cannabis Inc. licenses intellectual property related to legacy national cannabis brand, The Clear™, and other industry-leading cannabis brands. Founded in 2013 by a team of scientists who reinvented the cannabis industry by introducing molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market, The Clear™ products are available in multiple cannabis markets in the U.S., including California, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Missouri. As licensor of The Clear™, Clear Cannabis Inc. is focused on product consistency regardless of state, proprietary formulations, product safety, consumer experience and expanding product lines. Clear Cannabis Inc. also provides hardware, packaging, training, standard operating procedures, quality control methodology, agency sales, marketing, merchandising, product R&D and leasing services to licensee partners in many cannabis-legal states. CCI is not directly involved in the manufacture, sale or distribution of products containing THC. For more information, visit www.clearcannabisinc.com.

About The Clear™

The Clear™ is one of the original cannabis brands. The brand was founded in 2013 by a team of scientists who introduced molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process reinvented the cannabis vape category. As a national cannabis brand and licensor of The Clear™, Clear Cannabis, Inc. products are available in multiple cannabis markets in the U.S. The company is focused on product consistency regardless of state, proprietary formulations, product safety, consumer experience, and expanding product lines. For more information, visit clearconcentrate.com/.

