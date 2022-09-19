The Global WI-FI Extender Market is expected to grow by $ 973.9 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global WI-FI Extender Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706498/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the WI-FI extender market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the development of smart cities, growing demand for wireless connectivity, and rapid growth of the urban population with an increased telecom subscriber base.

The wi-fi extender market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The wi-fi extender market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Single band extenders

• Dual band extenders



By End-user

• Enterprises

• Consumers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in adoption of 3G and 4G WI-FI routers as one of the prime reasons driving the WI-FI extender market growth during the next few years. Also, growing cellular offloading and increasing adoption of smart connected home systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the wi-fi extender market covers the following areas:

• WI-FI extender market sizing

• WI-FI extender market forecast

• WI-FI extender market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wi-fi extender market vendors that include Amped Wireless, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Belkin International Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, Hawking Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC, NETGEAR Inc., Nextivity Inc., Shenzhen Chuanluan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd., Shure Inc., Spark NZ, TP Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., Xiaomi Inc, and Zyxel Communications Corp. Also, the wi-fi extender market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

