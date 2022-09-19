The Global Floor Pad Market is expected to grow by $ 80.25 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floor Pad Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706463/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the floor pad market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing industrial floor cleaning market, growing constructions in the non-residential sector, and the growth of the janitorial industry.

The floor pad market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The floor pad market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Warehouse and logistics

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the floor pad market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of green cleaning technologies and growing demand for floor scrubbers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the floor pad market covers the following areas:

• Floor pad market sizing

• Floor pad market forecast

• Floor pad market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floor pad market vendors that include 3M Co., AB Electrolux, Americo Manufacturing Co, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corazzi Fiber Srl, Diversey Inc., ETC of Henderson Inc., Fibratesco Srl, Hubei Fengpu Abrasive Science And Tech. Co., Janex Inc., Jon Don LLC, Lake Country Manufacturing Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Murugappa Group, Newell Brands Inc., Parish Maintenance Supply, Roots Multiclean Ltd., Surie Polex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Wearwell LLC. Also, the floor pad market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________