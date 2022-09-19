The Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market is expected to grow by $ 1.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594205/?utm_source=GNW

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the sponge and scouring pads market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of online sales channels, evolving middle-class population and increasing disposable income, and the increasing number of hotels and restaurants.

The sponge and scouring pads market analysis includes end-user, distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The sponge and scouring pads market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of sponge and scouring pads made of eco-friendly raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the sponge and scouring pads market growth during the next few years. Also, a wide portfolio of products for different applications and the availability of customized sponges will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sponge and scouring pads market covers the following areas:

• Sponge and scouring pads market sizing

• Sponge and scouring pads market forecast

• Sponge and scouring pads market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sponge and scouring pads market vendors that include 3M Co., Americo Manufacturing Co, Amway Corp., ARIX POLSKA SP zoo, Armaly Brands Inc., Bombril SA, Corazzi Fibre Srl, Freudenberg SE, Fuller Brush Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kiwi Scourers LTD, Newell Brands Inc., Scrub Daddy Inc., Sponge Technology Corp. LLC, The Clorox Co., The Crown Choice, The Libman Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Weiman Products LLC. Also, the sponge and scouring pads market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594205/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________