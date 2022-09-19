Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Origin Energy Announces Divestment of Beetaloo Sub-Basin Interests

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon” or “Company”)

Origin Energy Announces Divestment of Beetaloo Sub-Basin Interests

19 September 2022 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) (“Falcon” or the “Company”) notes the media release issued today by its c. 98% subsidiary, Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (“Origin”) relating to the divestment of their 77.5% interest in the Beetaloo Sub-basin exploration permits.

Under the terms of the Joint Operating Agreement entered into with Origin and announced on 2 May 2014 (as amended), Falcon Australia has a right of first refusal which allows it to notify Origin (within 30 days of any proposed change of control) of Falcon’s intention to acquire Origin’s 77.5% interest in the Beetaloo joint venture. The Board is reserving its legal position in respect of those rights. In the event that the Company seeks to exercise its rights under the Joint Operating Agreement, this would be classified as a reverse takeover pursuant to Rule 14 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Board will now consider the impact of the decision by Origin on Falcon and will then decide what, if any, actions it intends to take. There is no guarantee that the Company will exercise such rights or that any transaction will occur.

Further information will be disclosed in due course.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (ASX: ORG) (“Origin”) are joint venture partners in respect of the Beetaloo project.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Origin

Origin is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.2 million customer accounts, has approximately 7,500 MW of owner and contracted power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

www.originenergy.com.au

