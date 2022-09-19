ECGC to Examine Whether State Regulators are Keeping Up With Gaming Technology, September 21-23 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of state gaming regulators will discuss the challenges they face in keeping up with new technology at the East Coast Gaming Congress, September 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

There is a continuous influx of new games, new ways to play those games, and new ways to transact money, and gaming operators and suppliers want to be able to use the new technology right away. Ultimately, state gaming regulators determine whether – or how fast – such technology can be offered to the consumer. Are the regulators doing this quickly enough? Do they have the physical and human resources needed to keep pace in the rapidly evolving gaming industry?

Cyrus Pitre, Chief Enforcement Counsel of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, will moderate “State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace?,” a panel discussion that will include:

Stephen Cook, Chief Counsel, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Cathy Judd-Stein, Chair, Massachusetts Gaming Commission

John Martin, Executive Director, Maryland Lottery

David Rebuck, Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

June E. Taylor, Chair, Ohio Casino Control Commission

The conference will kick off with an opening reception on Wednesday. There also will be three keynote addresses during the conference and a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening.

Additional panel discussions will focus on issues facing the industry, including:

Sports Betting: Which Model is Working Best?

Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?

The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …

The Northeast Cauldron

Whither Igaming?

Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming

For sponsorship or conference information, visit ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

The full conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Spectrum Gaming Group; Esports Entertainment Group; and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Cooper Levenson: The Gaming and iGaming Law practice group of Cooper Levenson deals with virtually every level and variety of multi-jurisdiction casino law: iGaming law, sports wagering, licensure, compliance issues, equipment approval and administrative proceedings are just a few of the types of matters handled for clients around the globe. Cooper Levenson is a full-service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware, Florida, and New York. Visit www.cooperlevenson.com.

Spectrum Gaming Group is an independent research and consulting firm that performs advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, suppliers, investors, regulators, government agencies and legislatures. Spectrum has worked in 43 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Visit Spectrum at www.spectrumgaming.com.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) (EEG) is a full-service esports and online betting company. EEG focuses on three verticals: Games, iGaming, and Technology. EEG Games provides a wide array of services and infrastructure for businesses to engage esports and gaming communities around the world including Esports Gaming League (EGL), which hosts a community of more than 350,000 gamers on its proprietary tournament platform EGL.tv. EEG iGaming includes a number of award-winning brands covering traditional online sports book wagering needs as well as a multinational casino operator. EEG Technology builds next-generation platforms, features, and services for Millennials, Gen Z consumers, and brands looking to connect with these demographics. EEG has offices in New Jersey, the UK, Malta and Estonia. For more information, visit https://esportsentertainmentgroup.com/

SI Sportsbook was formed as part of an exclusive partnership between 888 Holdings, one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, and Sports Illustrated, a staple of the US sports landscape with its award-winning journalism, colorful photography, and annual swimsuit issue. SI Sportsbook aims to provide consumers with a sportsbook that is built for US sports fans and powered by 888’s innovative in-house platform. SI Sportsbook offers users in Michigan, Virginia, and Colorado unique features like full length articles integrated within the sportsbook app and our national Perfect 10 Free to Play game. https://www.sisportsbook.com/.