The Global Steel Casting Market is expected to grow by 3274.74 th MTPA during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the steel casting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for steel casting in the automotive industry.

The steel casting market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The steel casting market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive and transportation

• Construction and infrastructure

• Mining

• Power

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of automation in die casting process as one of the prime reasons driving the steel casting market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for scrap in secondary steel production and volatility of raw material prices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the steel casting market covers the following areas:

• Steel casting market sizing

• Steel casting market forecast

• Steel casting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steel casting market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., Ferralloy Inc., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd, Fundiciones Del Estanda SA, Goodwin Steel Castings Ltd., Harrison Steel Castings Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Japan Steel Works M and E Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Maynard Steel Casting Co., Milwaukee Precision Casting Inc., Nucor Corp., Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd, SIGMA Engineered Solutions, and Stainless Foundry and Engineering Inc. Also, the steel casting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

