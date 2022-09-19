The Global Baby Powder Market is expected to grow by $ 357.76 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Powder Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339230/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the baby powder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for organic baby powders.

The baby powder market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The baby powder market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the availability of baby care kits as one of the prime reasons driving the baby powder market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of liquid baby powders and increasing regulatory focus on compliance and safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the baby powder market covers the following areas:

• Baby powder market sizing

• Baby powder market forecast

• Baby powder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby powder market vendors that include Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Artsana Spa, Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC, Burts Bees, California Baby, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, CITTA, earthBaby, FREZYDERM SA, GAIA Skin Naturals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mother Sparsh, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natures Baby Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, and Simply Pure Products. Also, the baby powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

