Neurological Disorder Drugs Market to Reach Tremendous Value of US$ 125.60 Billion during Forecast 2022-2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis and Trends forecast

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- titled as " Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market " Neurological Disorder Drugs market report is a wide-ranging background analysis of the Healthcare industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the neurological disorder drugs market was valued at USD 79.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 125.60 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

A neurological disease occurs when any portion of the brain or nervous system malfunctions, causing physical and/or psychological symptoms. Neurological disorders are treated with a variety of medications, including antipsychotics, antiepileptics, anticholinergics, and analgesics. Furthermore, the drug that is prescribed is primarily determined by the patient's neurological condition. These medications aid in the management of neurological conditions, symptom reduction, and improved quality of life. Corticosteroids, which are widely used to treat multiple sclerosis and help reduce inflammation, are among the most commonly used neurological medications.

Globally, neurological disorders are the main cause of death. It is defined as both central and peripheral nervous system disorders. The diseases primarily affect the elderly population. It may progress and necessitate long-term treatment. Congenital neurological abnormalities appear during the early stages of embryo development and can be detected at birth. A variety of factors, such as traumatic brain injuries, immunological problems, postnatal injections, spinal cord injuries, neoplasia, and exposure to ambient chemicals or poisons, can cause acquired neurological disorders after birth. Many bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasite diseases can damage the nervous system, resulting in neurological illnesses.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Includes:-

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Sanofi (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Recent Development

Recent Development

In September 2021, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Otsuka had announced a collaboration as well as license agreement for four psychiatry and neurology compounds namely ulotaront (SEP-363856), SEP-4199, SEP-378614, and SEP-380135. Under the terms of the partnership, Sunovion and Otsuka will split the costs and revenues of clinical trials, regulatory applications, and commercialization in each of these nations and areas. Additional ulotaront indications, and also SEP-378614 and SEP-380135 indications, will be identified after future Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group and Otsuka consultations.

Opportunities

Development of new drugs

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the development of new drugs. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth. Brain injuries and neurological disorders are among the major causes of death around the world. As a result, researchers are pursuing chances to produce new medications that could improve the treatment of neurological disorders by altering glucose metabolism. For instance, Gero Discovery, a provider of novel therapeutic alternatives for neurodegenerative disorders, recently revealed the discovery of a prospective medicine that uses the technique of glucose metabolism alteration in stressed neurons to assist avoid neuronal death. To create novel treatments, companies in the neurological disorder drugs industry need work with qualified researchers.

Increase in the number of research and development activities

The increase in the number of research and development activities is estimated to provide various beneficial opportunities for the neurological disorder drugs market’s growth. New therapeutic techniques for the treatment of Parkinson's disease are being adopted by companies in the neurological disorder pharmaceuticals market. This leads to high number of research activities to better understand the disease's genetic risk factors in order to find better drugs. As a result, mutations in the GBA1 gene are emerging as a prospective therapeutic development strategy. Mutations in the gene, however, may cause GCase (glucocerebrosidase) enzyme deficiencies. As a result, manufacturers in the neurological disorder pharmaceuticals market are concentrating on activating wild type GCase in order to produce new therapeutic molecules for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the neurological disorder drugs market growth

Market Scope and Market Size:-

Indication

Epilepsy

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebrovascular Disease

Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Antiepileptic

Antipsychotic and Antidepressant

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market, By Region:

Global Neurological Disorder Drugs market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Neurological Disorder Drugs market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Neurological Disorder Drugs market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing geriatric population:

The market’s growth is propelled by an increase in the geriatric population, which leads to the presentation of numerous neurological problems. Cerebrovascular disorders such as stroke and migraine affect people of all ages in countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy. In adults aged 45 to 84, France, Sweden, Greece, Denmark, and Russia have high rates of cerebrovascular illness. As per a study published in the NCBI in 2018, the prevalence of stroke in Singapore was 7.67 percent among persons aged 65 and up.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure:

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of dermatitis market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Rising awareness about early disease diagnosis:

The neurological disorder drugs market is expected to grow due to rising awareness associated with early disease diagnosis through awareness campaigns by government regulatory bodies and private organizations, and market entry of efficient drugs in the near future, owing to the presence of a strong drug pipeline. As per a report published by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) in April 2018, biopharmaceutical companies in the United States are currently developing 537 medications for various neurological illnesses. 95 drugs for brain tumors, 46 for chronic pain, and 92 for Alzheimer's disease are among them. Multiple sclerosis, migraines, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease are among the 30 illnesses being researched.

Furthermore, surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness and increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as dementia will result in the expansion of neurological disorder drugs market. Along with this, sedentary lifestyle of people and will enhance the growth rate of the market.

