The Global Pet Daycare and Lodging Market is expected to grow by $ 8.6 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the pet daycare and lodging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of various pet daycare and lodging services, rising pet ownership and increased spending on pets, and increasing availability of multifunctional pet furniture in pet daycare and lodging.

The pet daycare and lodging market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The pet daycare and lodging market are segmented as below:

By Type

• dog daycare & lodging

• combined daycare & lodging

• cat daycare & lodging



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strict compliance with stringent regulations and certifications as one of the prime reasons driving the pet daycare and lodging market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services and the adoption of smart pet care products in daycare and lodging services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pet daycare and lodging market covers the following areas:

• Pet daycare and lodging market sizing

• Pet daycare and lodging market forecast

• Pet daycare and lodging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet daycare and lodging market vendors that include Adirondack Pet Lodge, Barkefellers, Barkley Pet Hotel and Day Camp, Best Friends Pet Care Inc., Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc., Camp Run A Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources, Country Comfort Kennels, Country Paws Boarding Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Paradise 4 Paws LLC, Pawsitively Heaven Pet Resort Inc., Pet Station Group, PetBacker, PetSmart Inc., Puss n Boots Boarding Cattery Pty Ltd., Room For Paws Pet Resort, Social Pet, The Dog Stop, TK Petcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Tails Pet Resort. Also, the pet daycare and lodging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

