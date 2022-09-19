Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market to Garner $1009.3 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is expected to grow from USD 158.95 million in 2021 to USD 1009.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Human Milk Oligosaccharides are helpful for immunity; essential players in the HMO market are creating various latest techniques, for instance, separating Human Milk Oligosaccharides from cow milk, utilizing costly methods such as enzymatically synthesizing or chemically or using microbes to make the product. (HMO) Human Milk Oligosaccharides market products are pricey, as a considerable amount of human milk is included to make a small amount of Human Milk Oligosaccharides. Therefore, the procedures for synthesis and extraction are enhanced with ongoing research and development actions. The operational advantages of these items have made a massive demand for the biosynthetic production of HMOs for use as additives in infant formulas and other nutritional products. Human Milk Oligosaccharides molecules can be made chemically, via fermentation, or through an enzymatic synthesis process.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In 2021 September, Chr Hansen marked a contract with industrial biotechnology company Jennewein Biotechnologie to achieve its entire stake in a EUR 309 million deal; Jennewein is interested in producing human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) and rare monosaccharides like L-Fucose and Sialic acid.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 158.95 million Market Size in 2031 USD 1009.3 million CAGR 22.80% No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments Covered Application, Type & Regions Drivers Increasing need for Human Milk Oligosaccharides in the newborn formula Opportunities The exposure to substitutional animal milk oligosaccharides Restrains The increased price of production linked with HMO

Market Growth & Trends



Human Milk Oligosaccharides are a variety of gut-strengthening vitamins that have been scientifically proven to support digestion and immunity, both of which are discreetly related to the gut. Via scientific advances, Human Milk Oligosaccharides' benefits may now be valued throughout one's life through dietary supplements. In the last few years, with rising customer attraction to gut health, it has evolved into a problem for numerous people around the world. Therefore 75% of consumers like to eat food that promotes a healthy microbiome, and 56% like products that support them to digest better. The robust customer gives a lucrative prospect for market participants to use emerging science to create new and innovative gut health products. The rising popularity of synthesis preparation of Human Milk Oligosaccharides is also a factor anticipated to propel revenue growth in the market during the projection time. The complexity of Human Milk Oligosaccharides causes translational study challenging as discovering homogeneous material from nature is complex. While carbohydrates are essential in different operational and structural aspects of biology, their action is primarily illustrative. The challenge offers an opportunity for synthetic chemistry, particularly in the area of human milk research.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the infant formula segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 42.91 million.



The application segment is divided into food supplement, infant formula, dietary supplements, functional food, and beverage. In 2021, the infant formula segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 42.91 million. The rising demand for Human Milk Oligosaccharides in preparing infant formulas is due to HMO's valuable qualities like prebiotic effects, memory improvement, infection prevention, gut health maintenance, and brain growth. Human Milk Oligosaccharides infant formula is secure, well-tested, and encourages age-appropriate growth. As per the research, infants accepting Human Milk Oligosaccharides enriched formula had a lesser mortality rate. Human milk contains structurally various oligosaccharides that can support breastfed infants' gastrointestinal and immunological functioning.



• In 2021, the 2’FL segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 41.32 million.



The type segment is divided into 2’FL, 3’FL, 3’SL, and 6’SL. In 2021, the 2’FL segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 41.32 million. 2’FLIt is well-known for defending against contagious diseases by stopping toxins and pathogens from adhering to epithelial cells.



• In 2021, the neutral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 85.83 million.



The concentration segment is divided into neutral, and acidic. In 2021, the neutral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 85.83 million.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 54.83 million of the market revenue in 2021 due to the technical progress in the region and the existence of crucial market players. The awareness among health-related customers, mainly in the United States., rises, as one of the critical elements propelling market development in the region is the health advantages of Human Milk Oligosaccharides. The United States is ranked 19th among the world's health-concerned nations based on the overall perception of health. All the above factors will provide an impetus to the market growth.



Key players operating in the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market are:



• Royal Friesland Campina N.V

• Nestle

• Inbiose N.V

• Gnubiotics Sciences S.A

• Elicityl S.A

• DUPONT

• DSM

• Dextra Laboratories

• CHR Hansen Holding A/S

• Biosynth Carbosynth

• BASF SE

• Abbott Laboratories



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market by Application:



• Food Supplement

• Infant Formula

• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Food and Beverage



Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market by Type:



• 2’FL

• 3’FL

• 3’SL

• 6’SL



Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market by Concentration:



• Neutral

• Acidic

About the report:



The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



