The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to grow by $ 4.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners, low maintenance cost and high productivity of robotic vacuum cleaners, and changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population.

The robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of low-cost robotic vacuum cleaners as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years. Also, the internet of clean (IOC) and additional features in robotic vacuum cleaners will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the robotic vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:

• Robotic vacuum cleaner market sizing

• Robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast

• Robotic vacuum cleaner market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors that include AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd, Corvan Asia Sdn Bhd, Cyberdyne Inc., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Electrodomesticos Taurus SL, Groupe SEB, ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp, Proscenic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Sharp Corp., Trifo Inc., Vorwerk SE and Co. KG, and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

