Meat Testing Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global meat testing market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2021 to USD 20.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The rising incidences of foodborne diseases take a toll on human health. Hence, it is essential to do meat testing to prevent microbial infections. The pathogens cause several life-threatening diseases in the consumers; some can be cured; however, some pose a threat to human life. This method of meat testing is used to identify and grade meat, which helps determine if the meat's source has been polluted at any stage in the supply chain. For instance, the international standardization organization and the United States Food and Drug Administration made it mandatory for every food manufacturer to carry out food testing to ensure food safety. According to a report published by the World Health Organization, around 4.2 million people die from contaminated food.



Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230 Pages): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12905



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global meat testing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In January 2020, Romer Labs, Inc. introduced RapidCheck, a campylobacter test kit that provides fast and scalable detection for the pathogen test in the poultry industry.



Report coverage & details:





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 9.8 billion Market Size in 2031 USD 20.0 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments Covered Target Tested, Sample, Technology & Regions Drivers Increasing incidences of food-borne diseases Opportunities Recent development in the meat testing market Restrains High capital requirement

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12905



Market growth and trends:



The increasing incidences of foodborne diseases and food poisoning drives the market's growth. The rising consumer awareness regarding food safety and the imposition of strict governmental regulations in several countries to ensure meat safety propels the market's growth. The rising foodborne diseases like "mad cow" and others increase in the number of disease outbreaks due to contaminated meat increases the demand for meat testing. Furthermore, adopting multi-containment detection systems and developing rapid testing technologies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, manufacturers' lack of awareness and knowledge about food safety regulations restraints the market's growth. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the food and beverages industry as several manufacturing units were temporarily put on hold to stop the spread of the disease. The shifting trend of people towards vegetarian and vegan food is also challenging the market's growth.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the pathogen segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 2.5 billion.



The target tested segment is divided into pathogen, veterinary drug residue, allergen, species, GMO, and heavy metal. In 2021, the pathogen segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 2.5 billion. Pathogen meat testing is the most common type of testing as most meat products get contaminated with microorganisms, which drives the segment's growth.



● In 2021, the meat segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 63% and a market revenue of 6.1 billion.



The sample segment is divided into meat and seafood. In 2021, the meat segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 63% and a market revenue of 6.1 billion. The meat segment has been increasing owing to the increasing consumption of meat products due to the presence of high proteins in them.



● In 2021, the PCR technology segment accounted for the largest market share, with 36% and a market revenue of 3.5 billion.



The technology segment is divided into immunoassay, PCR, chromatography, and spectroscopy. In 2021, the PCR technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 36% and a market revenue of 3.5 billion. The segment has been growing owing to the improved quality testing of meat and reduced meat testing time.



Any query or customization before buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12905



Regional Segment Analysis of the Meat Testing Market:



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global meat testing market, with a market share of around 40.8% and 3.99 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The region's increasing developments in pathogen testing methods and nano-biotechnology is driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the increasing globalization in the food and beverages sector and economic development contribute to the growth of the meat testing market in the region. The rising incidences of foodborne diseases propel the market's growth in the region. The meat testing market in the region has been growing owing to the stringent regulations related to meat testing.



Key players operating in the global meat testing market are:



● Symbio Laboratories

● Bureau Veritas

● TUV SUD

● Mérieux NutriSciences

● AsureQuality

● LGC Limited

● Microbac Laboratories

● FoodChain ID Group Inc.

● Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

● Certified Laboratories



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global meat testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Meat Testing Market by Target Tested:



● Pathogen

● Veterinary Drug Residue

● Allergen

● Species

● GMO

● Heavy Metal



Global Meat Testing Market by Sample:



● Meat

● Seafood



Global Meat Testing Market by Technology:



● Immunoassay

● PCR

● Chromatography

● Spectroscopy



About the report:



The global meat testing market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product Type analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com