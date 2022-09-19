The Global Ophthalmology Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 17.09 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348524/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the ophthalmology devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, technological advances in ophthalmology devices, and the rising number of initiatives to increase awareness and customer training.

The ophthalmology devices market analysis includes the product, geography, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The ophthalmology devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Vision care

• Ophthalmology surgical devices

• Ophthalmology diagnostic devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• The Rest of the World (ROW)



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• ASCs and physicians

• Offices

• Optical retailers



This study identifies the increasing medical tourism for low-cost ophthalmology surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the ophthalmology devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising focus of vendors to strengthen their presence in emerging markets and strategic collaborations and M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ophthalmology devices market covers the following areas:

• Ophthalmology devices market sizing

• Ophthalmology devices market forecast

• Ophthalmology devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmology devices market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Digital Diagnostics Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EyeQue Corp., Glaukos Corp, HOYA Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LENSAR Inc., Lumenis Ltd., LUMIBIRD SA, Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd, STAAR Surgical Co., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. Also, the ophthalmology devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

