The Global Smart Card IC Market is expected to grow by $ 1.17 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart card IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for electronic ID cards, growing demand for contactless smart cards, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The smart card IC market analysis includes the application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The smart card IC market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Telecommunication

• Financial

• Government

• Transportation

• Others



By Type

• 16-bit

• 32-bit



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the robust demand for dual-interface cards as one of the prime reasons driving the smart card IC market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of biometrics in smart cards and the integration of smart cards with blockchain will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart card IC market covers the following areas:

• Smart card IC market sizing

• Smart card IC market forecast

• Smart card IC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart card IC market vendors that include ams AG, Bartronics India Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CEC Huada Electronic Design Co. Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ziguang Guoxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Zwipe AS. Also, the smart card IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

