The Cold Chain Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 64.79 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the cold chain logistics market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current North America market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of sustainable initiatives, use of RFID in cold chain logistics, and need to comply with regulations.

The cold chain logistics market in North America analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The cold chain logistics market in North America is segmented as below:

By Type

• Refrigerated warehouse

• Refrigerated transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the cold chain logistics market growth in North America during the next few years. Also, use of IoT with cold chain logistics and use of AS/RS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain logistics market vendors in North America that include AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the cold chain logistics market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

