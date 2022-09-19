Royal Farms Is Giving Away a Free Any Size Coffee on National Coffee Day

BALTIMORE, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All registered Rofo Rewards members will receive a complimentary free any size coffee (hot or iced) when using their registered Rofo Rewards app or card on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, in honor of National Coffee Day. The coffee giveaway is part of an ongoing effort to gift Rofo Rewards members a free item every week.

Royal Farms new Swiss-made coffee brewing system provides our customers with the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee every time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Each cup is brewed from perfectly roasted whole Arabica coffee beans that are ground just seconds before brewing. Choose from our wide variety of coffees such as 100% Colombian, Brazilian Dark Roast, Royal Farms Gourmet Blend and more.

To become a Rofo Rewards member, please download the Royal Farms app on the Apple Store or Google Play and create an account or visit https://www.roforewards.com/.

For more information, please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 260 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast-food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com