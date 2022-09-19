Sunwing updates its travel coverage and introduces new Worry Free Plus option, giving Canadians even more opportunities to vacation with confidence

English French

The tour operator is helping customers get more value for their winter getaways



TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sunwing is helping its customers prepare for the unexpected this winter with even more options to travel with peace of mind. Effective September 19, 2022, the tour operator is updating its Worry Free insurance offerings and is introducing Worry Free Plus, a new coverage option to further meet the travel needs of customers and ensure they can vacation in paradise with confidence.

“Demand for winter and holiday travel is at its peak and, as Canadians gear up for their upcoming getaways, we want to meet customers where they are and provide them with more travel coverage options to suit their specific needs,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “We’re pleased to continue providing affordable Worry Free coverage and introduce our new Worry Free Plus plan which offers more flexibility for last-minute changes, including the option to transfer their package. Plus, customers can opt for added security by adding Manulife Global Travel Insurance’s medical and quarantine coverage to either Worry Free option for even greater peace of mind when travelling this winter.”

Customers who book their getaways from September 19, 2022 onward will continue to have the option to purchase Sunwing’s Worry Free plan for only $49, offering one change to their vacation package or cancel altogether up to three days before departure. The new Worry Free Plus plan is available for $99, an upgraded coverage option that allows customers to make one change, including the ability to transfer their package* up to seven days before departure, or cancel their vacation package up to three hours before departure.

For added travel security, vacationers can purchase the Manulife Global Travel Insurance + Worry Free or Manulife Global Travel Insurance + Worry Free Plus plans, starting from $99 and $149 respectively. With these plans, customers will enjoy the same benefits of Sunwing’s Worry Free coverage options, plus emergency medical coverage, quarantine coverage for fully vaccinated passengers, unlimited trip interruption coverage following departure, including baggage loss, damage and delay, plus flight and travel accident insurance.

Worry Free refunds* will be paid as a Sunwing travel voucher when purchased within 48 hours of booking. Note that vacationers who purchased Worry Free prior to September 19, 2022, for travel from this date onward, can rest assured knowing their insurance coverage will not change but will be automatically upgraded to Worry Free Plus. No action is required from our customers.

Sunwing is giving all Canadians more choice this winter, including the Manulife Pandemic Travel Plan for as low as $4 per day, with emergency medical coverage and quarantine expenses for travellers and fully vaccinated cruise vacationers in the unlikely event they contract COVID-19 on their getaway.

*Terms and conditions apply.

