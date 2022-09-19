BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - GMTX), CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE), STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE - STOR), Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American - RMED)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - GMTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Gemini will merge with Disc Medicine, Inc. (“Disc”). Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and pre-merger Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Gemini Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE)

Under the terms of the agreement, CyberOptics will be acquired by Nordson Corporation (“Nordson”) (Nasdaq - NDSN). Nordson will acquire CyberOptics for $54.00 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held. The investigation concerns whether the CyberOptics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Nordson is paying too little for the Company.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE - STOR)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, STORE Capital will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street. STORE Capital shareholders will receive $32.25 in cash for each share of the Company they own, in a deal valued at approximately $14 billion. The investigation concerns whether the STORE Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether GIC and Oak Street are paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $36.13 for the Company’s shares.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American - RMED)

Under the terms of the agreement, Ra Medical will merge with Catheter Precision, Inc. (“Catheter Precision”). The transaction will be a stock for stock reverse merger whereby all of Catheter Precision’s outstanding convertible promissory notes and equity interests are to be exchanged for shares of Ra Medical common stock and Catheter Precision options assumed by the Company. Catheter Precision stakeholders are expected to own approximately 80% of the combined company, and pre-merger Ra Medical equity holders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Ra Medical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

