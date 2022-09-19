CFN Media Partners with MJ Unpacked to Provide Media Coverage & Interviews





CFN Media returns for a second year with exclusive video coverage of MJ Unpacked Las Vegas, offering interviews with and consultation to the industry’s top executives.

Whitefish, MT , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), a digital media and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe, today announced that its CFN Media division will attend and cover the upcoming MJ Unpacked conference in Las Vegas, Nevada between September 28 and 30, 2022. As a media partner, CFN Media will film courtesy interviews of and consult with influential leaders, brands and investors attending the marquee conference.

“CFN Media offers services that connect cannabis and hemp brands, executives, investors and consumers together through engaging targeted media,” said CFN Media President Frank Lane. “We encourage companies, thought leaders and investors to visit the CFN Media booth or make arrangements to discuss their needs and be interviewed by contacting Frank Lane at (206) 369-7050 or flane@cfnmedia.com.”

CFN Media Booth is # 128 and it can be found here on the floor plan on the top left.

CFN Media provided exclusive coverage of last year’s Las Vegas event, including interviews with market leaders like Turning Point Brands:

Click here to watch the video

MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind bringing together cannabis retailers, THC CPG brands, and investors to connect, collaborate, and access capital. The event will bring together an estimated 2,000 top-level brand and retail executives and high net worth investors, making it one of the most productive and valuable conferences in the industry.

“MJ Unpacked enters its second year as the only national cannabis event exclusively for brand and retail executives and investors, setting the stage for a flurry of deals getting done,” said Jage Media CEO & Co-Founder George Jage. “We are proud to have CFN Media as a partner to amplify this pivotal moment while helping companies and brands thrive in the capital and consumer markets.”

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is a digital media and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe. CFN connects investors with new market opportunities while helping consumers find innovative products that enhance their lives. Learn more at www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.

CFN Enterprises Inc. Media Contact:

CFN Enterprises Inc.

+001 (833) 420-CNFN

investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about CFN Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.