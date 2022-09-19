ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant

OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms® Corporation (TSXV:PFM) (“ProntoForms”), today announced, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted options as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, officers and directors, including options to purchase 1,985,000 common shares to officers and directors of the company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.355 per share, being the closing price of ProntoForms’ common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 16th, 2022, the trading day prior to the grant. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

