Baudax Bio Announces Distribution of Series B Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (NASDAQ: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly designated Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 29, 2022. The shares of Series B Preferred Stock will be distributed to such recipients at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 3, 2022. The outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a proposal to approve a reverse stock split, as well as any proposal to adjourn any meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of voting on the reverse stock split, and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series B Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series B Preferred Stock).

All shares of Series B Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at the meeting of shareholders held to vote on the reverse stock split as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by the Company and shall have no voting power. Any outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by the Company’s Board of Directors or automatically upon the approval by the Company’s shareholders of an amendment to the Company’s articles of incorporation effecting the reverse stock split at such meeting.

The Series B Preferred Stock will be uncertificated, and no shares of Series B Preferred Stock will be transferable by any holder thereof except in connection with a transfer by such holder of any shares of the Company’s common stock held by such holder. In that case, a number of one one-thousandths of a share of Series B Preferred Stock equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock to be transferred by such holder would be transferred to the transferee of such shares of common stock.

Further details regarding the Series B Preferred Stock will be contained in a report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care settings. Baudax Bio markets ANJESO®, the first and only 24-hour, non-opioid, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO®, the Company has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two clinical-stage, novel neuromuscular blocking (NMBs) agents and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to market, economic and other conditions, the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baudax Bio’s ability to advance its current product candidate pipeline through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Baudax Bio’s ability to raise future financing for continued development of its product candidates such as BX1000, BX2000 and BX3000, Baudax Bio’s ability to pay its debt and satisfy conditions necessary to access future tranches of debt, Baudax Bio’s ability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, Baudax Bio’s ability to achieve its financial goals; Baudax Bio’s ability to maintain listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and Baudax Bio’s ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Baudax Bio, and Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:

