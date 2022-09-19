MarketWise, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

BALTIMORE, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced the completion of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding (i) public warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”), which warrants trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “MKTWW”(the “public warrants”), and (ii) private placement warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock (together with the public warrants, the “warrants”). The Company issued 5,725,681 shares of Class A common stock in exchange for the warrants tendered in the Offer.



As previously announced, the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company entered into the related amendment to the warrant agreement governing the warrants (the “Warrant Amendment”), dated September 15, 2022. Pursuant to the Warrant Amendment, the Company exercised its right to exchange each warrant that is outstanding upon the closing of the Offer for 0.17325 shares of Class A common stock per warrant, which is a ratio 10% less than the exchange ratio applicable to the Offer (the “Post-Offer Exchange”). The Company has fixed the date for the Post-Offer Exchange as September 30, 2022.

As a result of the completion of the Offer and the Post-Offer Exchange, no warrants will remain outstanding. Accordingly, the public warrants will be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq and will be delisted upon completion of the Post-Offer Exchange. The shares of Class A common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “MKTW.” Following completion of the Offer, there are approximately 33,659,444 shares of Class A common stock outstanding (an increase of approximately 20% from prior to the closing of the Offer), and following completion of the Post-Offer Exchange there will be approximately 33,873,591 shares of Class A common stock outstanding (an increase of approximately 21% from prior to the closing of the Offer and the Post-Offer Exchange).

The Company engaged BofA Securities as the dealer manager for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, D.F. King & Co., Inc. as the information agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company served as the exchange agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 11 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 180 products, and serving a community of approximately 16 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

