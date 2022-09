Harpoon Therapeutics Appoints Lauren Silvernail to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced the appointment of Lauren Silvernail to its Board of Directors and as the Chairperson of its Audit Committee.



“We welcome Lauren to our Board of Directors. Her strategic, operational and financial experience in the life sciences industry will be a strong addition,” said Julie Eastland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “We look forward to Lauren’s guidance as we continue to execute our business plan and advance our novel class of T cell engagers in clinical trials.”

Lauren Silvernail has three decades of experience in lead financial and business development roles. She has led and played key roles in a broad range of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and financings. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development of Evolus, Inc., an aesthetic medicine company, where she led fundraising activities and helped establish the infrastructure for the U.S. commercial launch of the company’s first approved product. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Revance Therapeutics, Inc. and held corporate development roles at ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan and other companies. Lauren is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Nicox S.A., an international ophthalmology company. She earned an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA, and a B.A. in biophysics from the University of California, Berkeley.

“My experience has shown me that both strong science and passionate people are necessary for a company to accomplish its mission, and I believe Harpoon’s proprietary platforms and dedicated workforce represent a company on the path to success,” said Lauren Silvernail. “I am pleased to partner with Julie and my fellow Board members as we continue to progress Harpoon’s pipeline of T cell engagers.”

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ”believe,” “look forward,” “plan,” “target,” “will,”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the development and advancement of Harpoon Therapeutics’ platforms and product candidates, Harpoon Therapeutics’ business prospects, and expectations regarding strengthening of Harpoon’s leadership team and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends may not be predictive of future data or results, may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to COVID-19, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, the timing and results of unexpected litigation or other disputes, and the sufficiency of Harpoon Therapeutics’ cash resources. These and other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under “Risk Factors” in Harpoon Therapeutics’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and future filings by Harpoon Therapeutics. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

