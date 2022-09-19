LPL Recognized for Excellence in Technology Innovations and Diversity Initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that it won two awards at the Wealth Management “Wealthies” industry awards program that recognizes outstanding organizations that support financial advisor success. LPL earned recognition(1) for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and its innovative ClientWorks Meeting Manager solution.



Around the Table: Black Advisor Voices wins for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

As part of its strategy to facilitate inclusive discussions within its Black Financial Advisor Business Community, LPL launched Around the Table: Black Advisor Voices. The video series features honest conversations among LPL leaders and advisors from a variety of backgrounds, about how embracing diversity and inclusion can enhance and lead to advisor business growth.

The series premiered during Black History Month and featured Black advisors sharing their unique perspectives on overcoming barriers to success, why they chose to become financial advisors, the importance of mentorship, and how the industry can better serve the Black community, among other topics. The series was shared across advisor, employee, industry and client audiences.

LPL’s Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Heather Randolph Carter, said, “The Black advisors who shared their perspectives in this series enrich the dialogue within our industry and deepen our understanding of what it means to work toward an inclusive financial system for all. It’s a privilege to be able to offer a platform that gives voice to these important topics, and we are grateful for the partnership from this talented and experienced group of advisors.”

LPL’s Black Advisor Business Community is one of five Advisor Business Communities at LPL that gather regularly and interact online to discuss topics of interest and deepen their community connections. The growing Communities program is one way LPL works to encourage a more diverse and inclusive industry and to empower advisors in their roles as advisors, business owners and change agents.

Meeting Manager Awarded for Technology Innovation

Meeting Manager was designed to solve a common problem facing advisors. With a focus on providing a personalized client experience, advisors were spending hours preparing for client meetings. With an understanding that meetings play an important role in the client-advisor relationship, LPL implemented Meeting Manager into its digital platform, ClientWorks.

This proprietary meeting preparation solution is available at no additional cost, and streamlines workflows, making it easy for advisors to schedule, run, follow-up and complete meetings. It also reduces administrative tasks, with features including the ability to customize and create templates, schedule documents to be available pre-meeting and reduce risk by tracking fulfillment of client meeting requirements. Advisors can submit compliance forms directly from the system and store meeting documents for future reference.

With Meeting Manager, advisors can spend more time engaging in meaningful, client-facing conversations rather than meeting preparation. With LPL’s digital tools, advisors are able to deliver more value to clients, making technology a strategic enabler to their practices.

