PDC Energy Publishes Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Materials Highlighting Progress on Key Metrics and Material Initiatives

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) announced today the publication of the Company's 2022 environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) materials. The 2022 ESG reports are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) ESG metrics framework.



“As a leader in the energy industry, we understand it is incumbent upon us to safely develop the domestic energy needed to power our world,” said Bart Brookman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDC. “At PDC, we are committed to ongoing environmental stewardship, aggressive emissions reduction goals, and the complete elimination of routine flaring as we foster strong, transparent relationships with our communities.

“I am of proud the progress our team has made in our ESG program over the last three years we have been formally reporting. Our ESG journey has been one characterized by thoughtful and incremental progress, and it’s clear that 2021 and early 2022 marked a significant leap in our emergence as a forward-looking leader in this space.”

Key highlights from the look back on 2021 include:

17% year-over year reduction in methane emissions

12% year-over year reduction in GHG intensity

More than 7,200 volunteer hours given by PDC employees in 2021

Added new ESG metrics to executive compensation

90% of PDC’s board has been added in the last five years including the addition of three diverse members since early 2021

Expanded reporting framework to include Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and responded to the CDP climate change questionnaire, providing detailed information on topics including emissions management and governance and policy engagement

Continued 2022 progress highlighted in the reports include:

PDC acquired Great Western Petroleum, a DJ Basin asset accretive to our ESG initiatives

Joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0), a comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework for the oil and gas industry that improves accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting

Both the DJ Basin and Delaware Basin assets surpassed four years without an employee Lost Time Incident

Developed and adopted Human Rights and Political Engagement policies and added corruption and bribery language to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

PDC remains committed to its long-term greenhouse gas and methane emission intensity reduction goals of 60% and 50%, respectively, by 2025 and reduction goals of 74% and 70%, respectively, by 2030. Additionally, we remain on track to eliminate routine flaring by 2025.

PDC has published several reports as a part of the Company's 2022 ESG materials designed to provide a roadmap on progress of our key metrics, material initiatives and successes. Reports include:

2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (A Look Back on 2021)

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Key Metrics and Performance Highlights, including American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) ESG metrics framework

For more information about PDC’s sustainability efforts and to download the 2022 ESG reports, please visit www.pdce.com.

