Patria Investments Limited Announces New Senior Leadership Hire and Chief Financial Officer Transition

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a global alternative asset manager, announced today that Ms. Ana Russo will join the firm on October 3, 2022 as incoming Chief Financial Officer and member of Patria’s Management Committee. Mr. Marco Nicola D’Ippolito, who has been serving as Chief Financial Officer since January 2017, will then begin a transition process to transfer oversight of Patria’s fund administration, finance, accounting, planning and technology functions to Ms. Russo, with the goal of Ms. Russo fully assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer by January 1, 2023. Mr. D’Ippolito will thereafter assume the role of Chief Corporate Development Officer and allocate his time to develop Patria’s organic and inorganic growth strategies, evolving to the leadership of a new business vertical. In addition, he will continue to lead Patria’s shareholder relations. To ensure a smooth handover and transition, Ms. Russo and Mr. D’Ippolito will work closely together until the end of the current year.



Ms. Ana Russo is a seasoned finance and business executive with significant global experience. She has broad finance expertise, having managed a full range of finance functions throughout her career, as a department head and Brazil CFO (for Philip Morris International and earlier in her career with Remy Cointreau) and Central America & Caribbean and Latin America & Canada CFO (for Philip Morris International), as well as Chief Auditor for the same company. She also has developed a deep connection with business process, acting as a Business Partner to division leaders and General Managers, and also managing a full P&L as GM of Central America & Caribbean. Ms. Russo also has meaningful experience dealing with distribution processes, government relations, and mergers and acquisitions. She holds a bachelor and post-graduate degrees in business administration and finance from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, and a Leadership Program certification from the International Institute for Management Development. Given her impressive credentials and skills, Patria’s Management Committee is highly confident in Ms. Russo’s qualification to serve as Chief Financial Officer, and to work closely with the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and the rest of the Senior Leadership Team of the company. Ms. Russo will be based jointly in Patria’s London office, supporting the business closely with our Chief Executive Officer Mr. Alexandre Saigh, to whom she will directly report, and the Cayman Islands office where Patria’s accounting and finance operations are located.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and a global presence with offices in 10 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

