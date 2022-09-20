Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic Event Raises $1,127,000 for Breast Cancer Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced its 2022 Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic fundraiser (the “Classic”) raised $1,127,000 to support the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine (“IU School of Medicine”). With this donation, the Foundation has provided $38.6 million of funding to breast cancer research since 2000.



The 28th annual Classic gathered more than 2,500 guests, players, and volunteers to support breast cancer research. The multi-day Classic event, held in Vera Bradley’s hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, featured the largest women’s amateur golf charity event in the nation, “Pink Pickleball” tournaments, and a celebration dinner.

Funding from the Foundation has allowed IU School of Medicine to amass the talent, technology, and resources to become a national leader in targeted breast cancer therapies, specifically for triple negative breast cancer. In April 2022, the Foundation made an additional gift commitment of $12.5 million to IU School of Medicine, bringing the non-profit’s total commitment to breast cancer research to $50 million. The Foundation’s ongoing support led to the 2018 creation of the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”) where more than 30 investigators collaborate on breast cancer discoveries. In 2019, the IU Cancer Center was designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence.

“Thank you to every sponsor, participant, volunteer, and guest who made the 2022 Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic a success. Your support helps us fund research pursuing innovative and improved treatments that enable women to thrive, not just survive, after a breast cancer diagnosis,” noted Stephanie Scheele, Executive Director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

The Foundation’s next fundraising campaign, Turn the Town Pink, will take place during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. For more information and updates, visit www.verabradley.org/turnthetownpink and follow the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer on Facebook and @verabradleyfoundation on Instagram.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. The Foundation has contributed $38.6 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine and has pledged to raise a total of $50 million. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events, and individual donations. For more information, visit www.verabradley.org.

