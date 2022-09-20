With 20.5% CAGR, Fintech (Financial Technology) Market to hit USD 699.50 Billion by 2030 – Top Companies, Growth Rate, Recent Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecasts Analysis - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global fintech (financial technology) market was estimated at $110.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 20.5% to reach $699.50 billion by 2030.

The global fintech (financial technology) market is anticipated to be driven by customers' growing need for e-commerce and mobile banking platforms that offer a more user-friendly environment for conducting financial transactions. The need for fintech among businesses is expected to increase as banks and insurance companies increasingly replace outdated operating systems with cutting-edge technologies. In order to maintain their dominance in the market and offer cutting-edge financial technology solutions, investors are working with wealth management solution providers. The providers of fintech solutions may anticipate that this will give them various opportunities. Fintech is progressively utilizing technology, which is providing more efficiency, agility, and accuracy, such as Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation, Application Programming Interface (API), Data Analytics, etc.

The global fintech (financial technology) market is expected to benefit in the years to come from increasing adoption of digital payments, investments in technology-based solutions, supportive governmental regulations, and increased use of IoT devices. The growing use of e-commerce platforms across economies as well as increased smartphone usage has prepared the way for more FinTech transactions. Examples of these innovations include mobile wallets, digitized money, paperless loans, etc. To enhance the financial services provided, financial businesses offer mobile-based financial apps. This helps them contact more clients and raise awareness of online services. As the need for e-commerce apps among users rises, solution providers are now providing financially safe e-commerce platforms.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1315

Global fintech (financial technology) market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 699.50 billion Segment Covered By Technology, Deployment, Application, By Region, By Technology Covered artificial intelligent, blockchain, application programming interface, distributed computing, data analytics, robotic process automation and others Deployment Covered on-premise, cloud-bases), Service (fund transfer, payment, personal finance, insurance, loans, wealth management Application Covered insurance, banking, securities and others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Ant Financial, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Goldman Sachs, Cisco Systems, Blockstream Corporation, Bankable, NVIDIA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Qudian, Sofi Lufax, Avant, Klarna, and others.



According to the end-use industry, the banking segment holds the most market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue to rule the market during the projected period. Start-ups and banks are developing various payment modes and e-wallets in this space to support services and offer a better and faster customer experience.

The adoption of e-commerce solutions and the rising need for cutting-edge technology solutions to offer security for user financial data and records have caused North America to hold a significant portion of the global fintech (financial technology) market. Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that the fintech market in the Asia Pacific will expand quickly due to increased investments made by major players to provide solutions across the region.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1315

For instance, as the primary venture capital investor, Tencent and Allianz Insight invested 524 Euro Million in FinTech Company N 26 in May 2020 as a later stage venture capital investment. The Mobile Banking Platform is run by N 26. The amount invested here was the second-largest venture capital investment in the FinTech sector in Europe.

In addition, the Corporate Venture Capital of Allianz Group is another significant investment in the FinTech market in 2020. Allianz X aims to invest in digital growth businesses that are a part of the insurance ecosystems; its most recent investment was in BIMA. A minority investment is sought by Mouro Capital CVC of the Santander Group in seed, early, and later stage businesses, the most recent of which is Uncapped.

Major Points from Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Fintech Market by Technology, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5. Fintech Market by Deployment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6. Fintech Market by Service, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

7. Fintech Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

8. Fintech by Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1315





Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.