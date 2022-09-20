New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric Vaccines: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320052/?utm_source=GNW





The report also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



Report Includes:

- 21 data tables and 17 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the current and future global markets for pediatric vaccines

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for pediatric vaccines in USD million values, market forecast and corresponding market share analysis by technology, disease type (application), and geographic region

- Highlights of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for pediatric vaccines as the basis for projecting demand over the forecast period (2022-2027)

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and other macroeconomics factors affecting the marketplace

- Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on the global pediatric vaccines market, with pandemic implications on demand/supply of vaccines across the world, and govt. strategic decisions to boost the marketplace

- Emphasis on the new developments in the pediatric vaccines market, and underlying clinical trials for all phases and list of vaccines

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi SA and AstraZeneca



Summary:

Vaccines are one of the most significant advances in global health and are the most cost-effective strategy to reduce child mortality.Vaccines help to prevent 2 million to 3 million deaths each year.



Yet, each year millions of children are left out of vaccine distribution, mostly in less developed regions.The COVID-19 pandemic also affected the pediatric immunization schedules.



As per WHO, the vaccine coverage dipped for major vaccines such as those for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, measles, mumps and varicella, BCG and hepatitis.The dip in coverage led to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in some regions.



As a result, organizations such as Gavi, UNICEF and WHO have started taking measures to increase the pediatric vaccine coverage.



Pneumococcal, meningococcal, combination vaccine (hexavalent vaccine) and COVID-19 have been approved.In 2021, vaccines such as Comirnaty from Pfizer/BioNTech, Spikevax from Moderna, CoronaVac from Sinovac, vaccines from the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), ZyCoV-D from Zydus Cadila (India) and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech (India) have been approved for the pediatric population.



Other drivers contributing to the market include government support, growing investments and R&D budgets, collaboration agreements, and the increasing incidence and burden of diseases.



The global market for pediatric vaccinations was estimated at $REDACTED in 2021, and the market is expected to increase to nearly $REDACTED through 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



In this report, the market is segmented based on technology, disease type and region.The North American market currently holds the highest market share, followed by REDACTED.



Major players in the global market include Pfizer, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi.

