Pharmaceutical Filtration: Global Markets

Global markets are presented by pharmaceutical filtration type, along with growth forecasts through 2027. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the pharmaceutical filters are procured by the manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of pharmaceutical filtration.



Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



Report Includes:

- 140 data tables and 21 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for pharmaceutical filtration

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and upcoming market opportunities for pharmaceutical filtration, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the actual market size for pharmaceutical filtration technology, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by technology, filtration type, product type, system, type of filter media, application, and region

- Assessment of the technological, economic and business considerations of the pharmaceutical filtration industry with descriptions of market forces relevant to the pharmaceutical filtration and their areas of application

- Emphasis on the global and segmental pricing analysis of pharmaceutical filtration, industry trends and overview, and Covid-19 impact analysis

- Updated information on the key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the pharmaceutical filtration industry

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M, Asahi Kasei Corp., Merck KGAA, Parker Hannifin Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary:

The preparation of pharmaceutical dosage forms frequently requires the separation of particles from a fluid.The usual objective is a sparkling liquid that is free of amorphous or crystalline precipitates, colloidal hazes or insoluble liquid drops.



Sterility specifications may expand the objective to include removal of microorganisms.



The term “filtration” is defined as the process in which particles are separated from a liquid by passing the liquid through a permeable material.The porous filter medium, or “filter,” is the permeable material that separates particles from the liquid passing through it.



Thus, filtration is a unit operation in which a mixture of solids and liquid, the feed, suspension, dispersion, influent or slurry is forced through a porous medium in which the solids are deposited or entrapped. The solids retained on a filter are known as the “residue.” The solids form a cake on the surface of the medium, and the clarified liquid, known as the “effluent” or “filtrate” is discharged from the filter. If a recovery of solids is desired, the process is called “cake filtration.”



The term “clarification” is applied when the solids do not exceed REDACTED% and the filtrate is the primary product.



The term “ultrafiltration” may be defined as the separation of intermicellar liquid from solids by the use of pressure on a semipermeable membrane. Filtration is frequently the method of choice for the sterilization of solutions that are chemically or physically unstable under heating conditions.



Sterile filtration is an ideal technique for many applications.Sterile filtration of liquids and gases is commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry.



Final product solutions or vehicles for suspensions are sterile-filtered prior to an aseptic filling process. Sterile filtration of bulk drug solution prior to an aseptic crystallization process eliminates the possibility of organisms being occluded within crystals.



The summary table and figure present market size estimates and forecasts for the global pharmaceutical filtration market from 2021 to 2027. An average REDACTED% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecast for pharmaceutical filtration over the next five years, resulting in a $REDACTED market by 2027.

