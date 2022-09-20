New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Medical Electronic Products: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03523238/?utm_source=GNW

S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, India, China and Japan.



Report Includes:

- 23 data tables and 50 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for portable medical electronic products (PMEPs) and technologies within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for portable medical electronic products in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on type, portability, end-user, and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the future market outlook

- Highlights of the current and future market potential of portable medical electronic products along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market growth trends and regulatory dynamics

- Review of the recent patents published and granted on portable medical electronic products and technologies

- Insight into the recent PMEP industry structure, vendor landscape, increasing investment on R&D activities, key growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott, Baxter International, General Electric, Omron Corp. and Smith & Nephew



Summary:

Portable medical equipment products (PMEPs) constitute a significant portion of the medical device industry.These devices can broadly be categorized into products for diagnosis and testing, therapy, and first aid and other applications.



These portable devices are used in various healthcare applications and are differentiated based on size, degreeof portability and type of end user.



Discoveries and inventions that have occurred over the past five decades represent the basicbuilding blocks of the portable medical electronics industry.Portable emergency devices such as ventilators and defibrillators have revolutionized the healthcare industry.



Historically, the termmedical electronics was used to indicate not only electronic equipment and devices (including implants) for patient care, but also for a variety of related electronichealthcare services (such as remote patientmonitoring, telemedicine and wireless technologies).



Ongoing miniaturization in electronics is taking place in many sectors, including healthcare.Many commercially available medical devices and systems contain microprocessors and electronic circuits. Driving forces for the PMEPmarket include the increasing prevalence of various diseases due to lifestyle and environmental changes, a rapidly growing elderly population, rising healthcare costs and increasing demand fordevices that can be used for remote patientmonitoring and home care.



PMEPs have been accepted in the global healthcare industry due to their benefits, such as reliability, efficiency and convenience.They have become indispensable tools forproviding immediate relief to patents in small and even large healthcare facilities.



Majormanufacturers of PMEPs include Philips Healthcare, Panasonic Corp., Abbott Laboratories, HitachiMedical Corp.,GNResound, Smith& Nephew, Nipro Diagnostics, GE Healthcare andMedtronic Inc.



The global market for PMEPs is expected to be around REDACTED by 2021, growing at a CAGRof REDACTED over the forecast period.In 2021, North Americawas the leading consumerof PMEPs,with REDACTED, followed by the European and Asia-Pacific markets.



The Europeanmarketwas valued at REDACTED in2021 and reached close to REDACTED in 2027.The market forportable medical equipment in general is growing due to innovation in devices and techniques,which leads to better quality of treatment.



PMEPs are used in large and small healthcare facilities and in home care. In 2021, the home care market was the largest end-userma rketwith REDACTED.

