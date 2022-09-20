Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 37

Company announcement no. 32
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 37, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated from last announcement
|1,252,000
|101,060,612
|12 September 2022
|19,000
|90.24
|1,714,560
|13 September 2022
|17,000
|92.02
|1,564,340
|14 September 2022
|16,000
|91.19
|1,459,040
|15 September 2022
|16,000
|92.00
|1,472,000
|16 September 2022
|15,000
|90.43
|1,356,450
|Total week 37
|83,000
|7,566,390
|Total accumulated
|1,335,000
|108,627,002
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.335.000 treasury shares, equal to 1,12 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
