Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 37

Company announcement no. 32

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 37, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,252,000 101,060,612 12 September 2022 19,000 90.24 1,714,560 13 September 2022 17,000 92.02 1,564,340 14 September 2022 16,000 91.19 1,459,040 15 September 2022 16,000 92.00 1,472,000 16 September 2022 15,000 90.43 1,356,450 Total week 37 83,000 7,566,390 Total accumulated 1,335,000 108,627,002

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.335.000 treasury shares, equal to 1,12 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.



Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

