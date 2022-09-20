Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 37

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 32

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 37, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,252,000    101,060,612
12 September 2022 19,000  90.24  1,714,560
13 September 2022 17,000  92.02  1,564,340
14 September 2022 16,000  91.19  1,459,040
15 September 2022 16,000  92.00  1,472,000
16 September 2022 15,000  90.43  1,356,450
Total week 37 83,000   7,566,390
Total accumulated 1,335,000 108,627,002

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.335.000 treasury shares, equal to 1,12 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Attachments

No. 32 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 37 - UK